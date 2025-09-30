'I Love Muhammad' row: UP ATS busts radical module in state, 4 arrested for plotting communal violence The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested four radicals from Kanpur, Rampur, Sonbhadra and Sultanpur in connection with the "I Love Mohammad" controversy. The accused were planning riots, spreading propaganda and conspiring to impose Sharia law under the influence of Pakistan-based organisations.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a major breakthrough in the "I Love Muhammad" row in the state and arrested four radical extremists. After their arrest, all four accused were taken into custody and have now been sent to jail. They have been identified as Mohammad Akmal, Mohammad Akmal Safil, Mohammad Tausif and Mohammad Kasim. ATS officials confirmed that further investigations are underway to track their wider network and possible international links. Acting on intelligence inputs, the ATS carried out simultaneous raids in four districts of the state, including Kanpur, Rampur, Sonbhadra and Sultanpur. According to ATS officials, the arrested men were planning to target non-Muslim religious leaders in a bid to enforce Sharia law in India. Investigations revealed that the group was also plotting to incite large-scale riots in their respective districts.

Links to Pakistan-based organisations

The ATS has disclosed that the accused were influenced by a Pakistan-based organisation. They had been appealing for funding to execute their extremist plans and were actively working to radicalise others.

Propaganda through audio, video and social media

Authorities revealed that the accused used audio and video messages to provoke people and spread radical ideology. They also created multiple groups on social media to stay in touch and coordinate their activities.

Civil society group writes to UP CM

Earlier on September 27, a civil society group comprising eminent Muslims wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the police action in connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, alleging "arbitrary detention" of individuals for displaying posters and "harassment" of their families. It came after UP Police has arrested eight people, including Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose alleged call for a protest supporting the campaign led to a violent clash between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Bareilly.

"We are writing to you as concerned citizens/a concerned organization regarding the widespread police action and reported detentions across various districts in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in response to the recent campaign expressed through the use of 'I Love Muhammad' posters and banners," said the letter, signed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, and industrialist Saeed Shervani.

'I Love Muhammad' row

It is to be noted here that tensions erupted in Barabanki and Mau districts after protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent in Bareilly with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits. Police have made some arrests in Varanasi, too, for allegedly taking out an unauthorised procession with 'I Love Muhammad' posters and banners on September 22. The procession, according to authorities, was intended to disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy. Police conducted door-to-door searches from last Friday night until Saturday morning.

(Inputs from Gyanendra Shukla)

