Uttar Pradesh honour killing: Brother strangles sister to death over love affair

New Delhi:

In a shocking case of honor killing, a young woman named Rupjahan was strangled to death by her own brother for pursuing a relationship with a boy from the same village. The victim had been in love with Shivam, a member of the Saini community, and the two were planning to get married. However, Rupjahan’s family opposed the relationship.

According to reports, Rupjahan’s parents repeatedly tried to persuade her to end the relationship, but she continued communicating with Shivam. On Wednesday, the young woman had gone out with her boyfriend. Her family later brought her back home, insisting on arranging her marriage with him. It was at this point that her brother, Jan-e-Alam, allegedly strangled Rupjahan with a dupatta, killing her instantly.

Eerything you need to know about the case

After committing the crime, the accused called 112 to inform the authorities about the murder. Police from Asmoli police station arrived at the scene, arrested Jan-e-Alam, and took the victim’s body for postmortem examination The incident occurred in Matavali Patti village under Asmoli police station jurisdiction. At the time of the murder, only Rupjahan and her brother were present in the house. According to investigators, Rupjahan’s family had previously taken her back from a relative’s place after she had left to meet Shivam.

The brother’s strong opposition to the relationship appears to have triggered the deadly attack.

ASP Kuldeep Kumar Singh confirmed that the 112 call led police to the scene, where they immediately arrested the suspect. “An FIR has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover all details of this heinous crime,” he said.

(Reported by Rohit Vyas)