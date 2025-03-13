Holi celebrated at Sambhal's Kartikeya Mahadev amid tight security, a first in 46 years | WATCH Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said ample police forces have been deployed to ensure a smooth celebration.

Amid heightened security, devotees on Thursday celebrated Holi at Kartikeya Mahadev in Khaggu Sarai for the first time in 46 years. The event saw enthusiastic participation from social and Hindu organisations at the temple, which was reopened last December after it was shut following riots in 1978.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said ample police forces have been deployed to ensure a smooth celebration. "Holi is being celebrated peacefully at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai. There is no need for anyone to worry. People are enjoying the festival in a secure environment," he said.

The temple is located close to Shahi Jama Masjid, a site which has been at the centre of controversy following communal violence on November 24, 2024, that led to the death of four people. The violence had broken out after a group of people held a protest during a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Anand Agrawal expressed his joy over the occasion. "After 46 years, we have had the fortune of playing Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple. People from various social organisations have gathered here, celebrating (Holi) with flowers and colours," he said.

Participants also shared their excitement and thanked the police for the security arrangements. "The police have done a great job in maintaining security, and everyone is immersed in the festive spirit," said Priyanshu Jain.

The temple, also known as Bhasma Shankar temple, was reopened on December 13 last year after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

