Holi celebrated peacefully in Sambhal, Friday prayers offered at Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security

Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal basked in the vibrant colours of Holi on Friday amid tight security, officials said, adding that Friday prayers also took place peacefully in the district. Police said that almost 3,000 people took part in the Holi procession in Sambhal.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said tight security arrangements were made in view of Holi and the second Friday prayers in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan falling on the same day. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert.

He said that surveillance was conducted using drones and both Holi and Namaz concluded peacefully.

Friday Prayers held amid heightened security

Security was beefed up in Sambhal as Friday prayers were held in the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Ulemas and mutawallis had fixed the time for 'Jumma Namaz', extending it by about an hour to 2:30 pm, because of Holi.

Earlier, the festival of colours was celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour. The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos (procession)' was also taken out in Sambhal city, the officials said. Mosque management committee president Zafar Ali had earlier urged members of both the communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

Pensiya said, "Holika Dahan was held peacefully (on Thursday) at 1,212 places in the district. People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were completed under tight security."

Three-tier security arrangement made in Sambhal

With Holi and Friday prayers falling on the same day, the police and the district administration had made tight security arrangements. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted flag marches in the city, which was divided into 29 sectors and put under drone surveillance.

A three-tier security arrangement was made to ensure that both occasions passed off peacefully. Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 following a survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.