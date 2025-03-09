UP: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist absconding for 18 years arrested, was planning major attack Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested: The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had received terror training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before infiltrating into Uttar Pradesh.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, who was absconding for 18 years and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. ATS, Saharanpur unit, has arrested the terrorist in a joint operation with Kathgarh Police from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist, identified as Ulfat Hussain, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, on charges of anti-national activities.

Planning a major terrorist incident

As per a press statement, the arrest was made on Friday following intelligence gathered by the ATS, Saharanpur unit, and allied agencies, which indicated Hussain's alleged involvement in terrorism and his 'wanted' status in connection with a case lodged in 2001.

He reportedly went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to get militant training from 1999 to 2000. He then returned to India and was allegedly planning a major terrorist incident.

The police also recovered an AK47, AK56, pistol, hand grenade, timer, detonator, cartridges, magazine and explosive material were from his possession.

Wanted in recovery of a cache of weapons and explosives

About half a dozen cases of serious crimes like attempt to murder, Prevention of Terrorism Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act are registered against the accused in Moradabad district and Jammu Kashmir. This case involved charges, including attempted murder (307 IPC), Arms Act violations, POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) violations, and the CLA (Criminal Law Amendment) Act, read the statement.

Hussain was also wanted in connection with the recovery of a cache of weapons and explosives in 2001, including an assault rifle, hand grenades, timers, detonators, explosive material, and live cartridges. A permanent warrant was issued this year for his arrest, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced.

The ATS investigation is ongoing.

(With agencies input)

