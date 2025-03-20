UP shocker: History-sheeter opens fire over rivalry in Mainpuri, village head among three injured Following the attack, the victims' family members and villagers staged a roadblock to protest what they claimed was delayed police action. In response, authorities swung into action and registered a case against seven people.

A major incident of violence has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, where a criminal opened fire on the village head and two others, leaving all three critically injured. As per the police, the incident took place in Kanchanpur Nakao village and the accused has been identified as Ashish Bitta, who is a known history-sheeter. He allegedly targeted the victims over a longstanding rivalry, they added.

Giving details of the incident, police said Bitta, along with a few associates, stormed the residence of the incumbent village head Pradeep Yadav and opened fire due to old enmity related to the village leadership. As a result, Yadav and two others sustained serious gunshot injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the attack, the victims' family members and villagers staged a roadblock to protest what they claimed was delayed police action. In response, authorities swung into action and registered a case against seven people.

Later, UP Police arrested the prime accused Bitta during an encounter on Wednesday night near the Bujhiya canal bridge. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap for the suspect. Upon being confronted, Bitta opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response in which police shot him in the leg before taking him into custody.

During the operation, the police also recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and live cartridges from the accused. Notably, Bitta had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head and was wanted in multiple cases. Meanwhile, the police have also assured strict action against all involved as investigations continue.

(Inputs from Salman Mansoori)

ALSO READ: Man beheads girlfriend after she pressured for marriage in UP's Bahraich, held while trying to flee to Nepal