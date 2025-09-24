'Hindu population declined due to foreign invasions and colonial rule in India': UP CM Yogi Adityanath The Chief Minister claimed that the Hindu population, which he said was around 60 crore by the year 1100, had reduced to approximately 30 crore by the time India attained Independence in 1947.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that foreign invasions and centuries of colonial exploitation not only plundered India's resources and people but also drastically reduced the Hindu population. He made the statement while speaking at a state-level workshop on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Swadeshi Sankalp' in Lucknow on Tuesday.

'Hindu population declined from 60 crore to 30 crore': CM Yogi

CM Yogi asserted that the Hindu population, which he claimed stood at nearly 60 crore in the 12th century, had fallen to around 30 crore by the time India attained Independence in 1947.

"By the year 1100, the Hindu population in India was 60 crore. And when the country gained independence in 1947, the Hindu population was only 30 crore. Tell me, should our population have increased or decreased in these 800-900 years?" CM Yogi said while addressing the gathering.

The Chief Minister further said that India had all the resources necessary for prosperity, but still suffered due to the divisive policies of foreign rulers.

"What did India not have? It had everything. But some divided people on the basis of caste, region, language, and on the basis of many things. And even today, they operate with the same foreign mentality. They're dividing society, creating divisions," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi's call for Swadeshi movement is intended to empower Indians

Linking his remarks to the government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenous production, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Swadeshi movement is intended to empower Indian workers and youth. "They'll point fingers at this Swadeshi campaign in every way. But the Prime Minister's message is that we should promote whatever is made with the labour of Indian workers and the talent of our youth," CM Yogi added.

Earlier on Monday, the central government rolled out Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0, a major reform in India's indirect tax regime.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to citizens, extending Navratri greetings and highlighting that the 'GST Bachat Utsav' (GST Savings Festival) will help boost savings and benefit all sections of society.

"As the nation celebrates the beginning of Navratri, I extend heartfelt wishes to you and your families. May this festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity to everyone. This year, the festive season brings an added reason to rejoice. From September 22, the Next Generation GST reforms have begun to make their presence felt, marking the start of a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ across the country," the Prime Minister wrote.

He emphasised that the reforms will directly benefit farmers, women, youth, the poor, middle-class families, traders, and MSMEs. "They will encourage greater growth and investments and accelerate the progress of every state and region," PM Modi said.

(With ANI inputs)

