Hindu family attacked in Ghaziabad for playing Hanuman Chalisa, FIR registered against accused

Ghaziabad:

In a shocking incident, a Hindu family was on Wednesday attacked in Ghaziabad for playing Hanuman Chalisa. According to reports, the Hindu family was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa at home, which was objected to by some members of the Muslim community living in the neighbourhood. The dispute escalated to the point where members of the Muslim community entered the house and attacked the Hindu family with sticks and even hammers. Several members of the family were injured in the attack and were admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Tension prevails in the area

The victim's family has filed a complaint in this matter. Meanwhile, tension gripped the area since the incident, as the victim's family posted posters outside their home stating, "House for Sale." As a result, residents have demanded strict action. The victim's family alleged that the police have also filed a case against them. However, the police say the investigation is going on.

What did the victim's family say?

India TV spoke with the victim's family. Hrithik, who made the video, alleged that Hanuman Chalisa was being played in his house around 9 am on Monday. Suddenly, his neighbors came and started creating a ruckus outside his house, and then a fight broke out.

A Muslim family lives right in front of Hrithik's house. The three brothers living in the house together beat Hrithik, his father, mother, and sister. Hrithik also said that the fight started in front of the house, but 8-10 more people came outside in the street and attacked them with hammers.

Victim Hindu family plans to leave area

Eyewitnesses to this dispute confirmed that Hanuman Chalisa was being played. The neighbours living right in front of them objected to this and suddenly a fight broke out. The victim Hindu family has now made preparations to leave that house and go to some other place. Hrithik and his father said that they cannot live in this area anymore. They said that they have a small child in their house, why would they play songs at high volume. Our neighbours beat us for playing Hanuman Chalisa at a low volume. They said that now they are feeling scared.