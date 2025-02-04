Hema Malini defends Mahakumbh management, calls stampede incident 'not big' but exaggerated by opposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hema Malini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Hema Malini has responded to the criticisms raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav regarding the recent stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Yadav had questioned the management of the event and accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government of mishandling the situation.

In her response, Malini defended the state government’s efforts, stating that the Mahakumbh was well-managed despite the unfortunate incident. She emphasised that while a mishap had occurred, it was not as large as it was being portrayed by opposition leaders. Speaking to the media, Malini said, “We went to the Kumbh and had a very nice bath. Yes, an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don’t know how big it was. It is being exaggerated... It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well."

Malini also praised the Uttar Pradesh government’s preparations and handling of the massive gathering, which attracted millions of devotees. “So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage, but we are doing our best,” she added, highlighting the challenges of managing such a large-scale event and asserting that the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure a safe and organised experience for the participants.

The controversy around the Mahakumbh incident came to light after reports of a stampede at the event. Opposition leaders, particularly Yadav, have criticised the government for allegedly downplaying the severity of the incident and mishandling the aftermath. Yadav raised concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in the state government's handling of the tragedy.

In contrast, Malini insisted that the Uttar Pradesh government had responded effectively and emphasised that the opposition's portrayal of the incident was inflated. She firmly stated that despite the challenges, the state had managed the event well, and the focus should remain on the overall success of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which continues to attract millions of pilgrims from across the world.

Akhilesh Yadav's allegations:

Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government of mishandling the situation. He said, “When it was discovered that some lives were lost and their bodies were lying in morgues and hospitals, the government sent its helicopters to shower flowers. How is this in line with Sanatani traditions? Many slippers, clothes, and saris were left behind and were picked up by JCB machines and tractor trolleys. No one knows where they were discarded." Yadav further criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not offering condolences, adding, "When the President and Prime Minister of the country expressed their condolences, the state government only acknowledged it 17 hours later. These are the people who still cannot accept the truth."