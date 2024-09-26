UP Shocker: Head constable stabbed to death by minor son after altercation over car keys in Bulandshahr

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable was stabbed to death allegedly by his teenage son in Bulandshahr. As per the police, the altercation over a minor issue between them lead to the incident on Wednesday (September 25). The incident was reported from Yamunapuram Colony under the Kotwali Dehat area and the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar (48).

Speaking to the media, Circle Officer (CO) Shankar Prasad said head constable Kumar, who was posted at the Power Corporation, had an argument with his son over car keys. “Kumar’s 15-year-old son asked him for the car keys, leading to an argument between the two. In the heat of the moment, the son attacked his father with a knife,” Prasad said.

Kumar was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Noida but he succumbed to injuries en route. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

25-year-old son kills father in Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident earlier this year, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his father in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after the latter failed to give him Rs 500. The accused was identified as Sanjay Yadav who was arrested later. Sanjay and his father Triloki worked at a brick kiln in Raebareli.

The murder took place on January 1 in the Unchahar police circle. During the investigation, police contacted the brick kiln owner who played a recording of the last call made to him by Triloki on the day of murder.

