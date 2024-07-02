Hathras Stampede HIGHLIGHTS: CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe after 116 devotees killed

A tragic stampede at a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras, on Tuesday claimed the lives of over 116 people and left several others injured, officials reported. The stampede occurred during a 'satsang' event, which saw a massive gathering of devotees. According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh, 27 bodies have arrived at Etah hospital, including 23 women, three children, and one man. Subsequent reports from the hospital suggested the death toll could be between 50 and 60.