Hathras Stampede HIGHLIGHTS: CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe after 116 devotees killed

Following the tragic stampede in Hathras, Baba Narayan Sakar Hari has arrived at his residence in Mainpuri. The spiritual leader's location is in Harinagar, under the jurisdiction of the Bichwan police station.

In response to the incident, a significant police presence has been established outside the ashram to maintain order and security. Additionally, a large number of devotees have gathered outside the ashram, showing their support and concern for Baba Narayan Sakar Hari.