Hathras Stampede HIGHLIGHTS: CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe after 116 devotees killed

Victims were transported to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Center in trucks and other vehicles, with bodies laid outside as onlookers gathered. Eyewitness Shakuntala Devi described the chaotic scene, stating that the stampede happened as people were leaving the venue.

A tragic stampede at a religious congregation in Pulrai village, Hathras, on Tuesday claimed the lives of over 116 people and left several others injured, officials reported. The stampede occurred during a 'satsang' event, which saw a massive gathering of devotees. According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh, 27 bodies have arrived at Etah hospital, including 23 women, three children, and one man. Subsequent reports from the hospital suggested the death toll could be between 50 and 60.

 

  • Jul 02, 2024 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Baba Narayan Sakar Hari arrives in Mainpuri

    Following the tragic stampede in Hathras, Baba Narayan Sakar Hari has arrived at his residence in Mainpuri. The spiritual leader's location is in Harinagar, under the jurisdiction of the Bichwan police station.

    In response to the incident, a significant police presence has been established outside the ashram to maintain order and security. Additionally, a large number of devotees have gathered outside the ashram, showing their support and concern for Baba Narayan Sakar Hari.

  • Jul 02, 2024 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    116 people have died in incident, all things are under investigation, says UP DGP Prashant Kumar

    Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Hathras Stampede | "116 people have died in the incident. All things are under investigation and we do not want to affect the process by jumping on to conclusions. The matter will proceed based on the findings of the investigation..."

  • Jul 02, 2024 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    UP govt ensures treatment and announces compensation

    "The Uttar Pradesh government is working to provide the best possible treatment to all the injured as soon as possible. We have alerted all administrations and doctors in the surrounding 34 districts. Compensation of Rs 2 lakhs is being provided separately by the Central and state governments to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. We will investigate this incident completely within 24 hours. After receiving the first report, we will take action against whoever is found guilty. CM Yogi Adityanath is in touch with PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah, who are regularly updated on this incident," said UP Minister Sandeep Singh.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    UP DGP confirms FIR and investigation

    "An FIR is being lodged, and action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. The ADG Zone is investigating the matter. The chief secretary has already informed that 116 people have lost their lives," said UP DGP Prashant Kumar regarding the Hathras stampede.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe after 110 devotees killed

    "The incident is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. Local organisers had arranged a program of 'Bhole Baba'. After the program, as the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, a crowd of devotees surged towards him to touch him. When the 'sevadars' tried to stop them, the stampede occurred," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

    He added, "To investigate this entire matter, we have formed a team under the chairmanship of Additional DG Agra and asked them to provide a detailed report. In view of the incident, the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state are camping at the site. Three state government ministers—Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Sandeep Singh, and Asim Arun—are also present at the spot."

  • Jul 02, 2024 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Death toll rises to 116, injured receive treatment

    "116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out," stated Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V.

  • Jul 02, 2024 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    High-level enquiry ordered, FIR against organisers

    "Dead bodies have been sent to various places for postmortem. We are trying to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. An FIR is being registered. The organisers of the event will be included in the FIR because more than the permitted number of people attended the event. Since it is a matter of investigation, a high-level enquiry has been ordered into it," said Aligarh IG Shalabh Mathur.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:29 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Administration, govt should have fixed responsibility: Shivpal Yadav

    Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav said, "...Many people died, many people are injured as well...The administration and the government should have fixed the responsibility towards those who are responsible...."

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Guilty will not be spared: CM Yogi

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said whoever is guilty of the incident will not be spared and strict action will be taken.

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    CM Yogi in constant touch with officials on the spot of stampede

    The Chief Minister is in constant touch with the Chief Secretary and DGP, including the three ministers Asim Arun, Sandeep Singh and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary sent to the spot.

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    CM Yogi orders thorough investigation, seeks report within 24 hours

    CM Yogi expressed grief over the incident in Hathras, and gave instructions for a thorough investigation. He has sought a report within 24 hours.

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Death count rises to 87, 18 injured: Police

    So far the death toll is 87 and the number of injured is 18 and they are out of danger: Chaitra V, Commissioner, Aligarh.

  • Jul 02, 2024 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Major updates on Hathras tragedy

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently in a meeting with senior officials at his residence to assess the situation.

    The Chief Minister is in continuous contact with three ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the Director-General of Police (DGP) who have been dispatched to the incident site.

    The Chief Minister has directed that if anyone is found responsible for the incident, there will be no escape and strict action will be taken.

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mamata Banerjee expresses sorrow over the tragic stampede

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where over 50 individuals lost their lives. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the incident.

    "I am deeply saddened by the stampede tragedy in Hathras, UP, where at least 27 devotees, including 23 women and 3 children, lost their lives. My thoughts are with their families in this difficult time. Sincere condolences to the bereaved," Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expresses grief

    "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured," stated BJD chief Naveen Patnaik in a social media post.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Injured brought to Aligarh Medical College

    Several injured individuals have been transported to Aligarh Medical College following a tragic incident at a 'satsang' gathering in Pulrai village, where a large crowd had assembled.

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath may visit Hathras tomorrow to assess situation

    CM Yogi will visit the site of the incident in Hathras and meet with the affected families.

    Officials will accompany CM Yogi during his visit.

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari: 'PM offered immediate condolences'

    Regarding the Hathras stampede, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated, "...Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the tragedy as soon as he received information. It is an extremely unfortunate incident."

    *On PM Modi's Speech in Parliament: "Opposition's Strategy Dangerous"*

    Commenting on PM Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament, Tiwari said, "The opposition can neither listen to PM Narendra Modi, nor do they want the people to listen to him. Despite all the ruckus, PM put forward his points. It almost never happens, that even after allowing the entire opposition to speak, the Prime Minister's speech is interrupted... Prime Minister said that all this is part of a very dangerous strategy, and the people need to take cognisance of this..."

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh, speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the Hathras stampede. The injured will receive Rs 50,000. The PMO shared this information on X, stating, "The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." PM Modi has also spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the incident.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    NDRF, medical teams dispatched to Hathras following stampede

    In response to the stampede in Hathras, an NDRF team along with a medical team has been dispatched to the site. The teams have already departed from Ghaziabad and are en route to Hathras.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Helplines issued by Hathras district administration following stampede

    In light of the tragic stampede in Hathras district, the district administration has issued helpline numbers to assist the public and provide updates on the situation. The helplines are 0572-2227041 and 0572-2227042.

     

  • Jul 02, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    President Murmu expresses grief over Hathras stampede, prays for injured

    President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, describing the loss of lives as heart-rending. She also extended her prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

    The stampede, which occurred at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district, resulted in the death of at least 27 people, including women and children, and left several others injured, according to police reports.

    In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu said, "The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

