Haryanvi actor-singer Ankit Baliyan shot dead in UP's Shamli; around 15 rounds fired

Shamli:

Haryanvi actor and singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening. As per the information, the incident took place at around 7 pm, when unidentified attackers opened fire at Baliyan, reportedly firing nearly 15 rounds. The motive behind the murder has not been established yet.

Baliyan was originally from Bantikheda village in Shamli. He had been living in Rohtak and Sonipat in Haryana, where he worked as a singer and actor. He had established a name for himself in the Haryanvi entertainment industry and had performed in several popular songs. His song 'Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan', which translates to 'We will shoot you in a packed court, my love', brought him considerable recognition among Haryanvi music audiences.

How was Ankit Baliyan killed?

A person who was present at the spot described the sequence of events and said Baliyan had just stepped out of the gym after exercising when the firing began. "Ankit had come out of the gym after exercising. As soon as the firing started, we ran outside and found him injured after being shot. Ankit had been coming to this gym every day for the last one year. He arrived at the gym at around 4 to 4:15 pm. At least 10 to 15 rounds were fired. We saw four people running away. The accused were on foot and were carrying pistols in their hands," the eyewitness said. The account suggests that the attackers were armed and fled from the spot immediately after the shooting.

Ankit Baliyan was preparing for district panchayat elections

According to reports, Baliyan was also preparing to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections. His reported political ambitions have added another dimension to the investigation, although there is currently no official confirmation linking his election preparations to the murder. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through Shamli, particularly among his family, acquaintances, social media followers and people associated with his music career.

Murder motive yet to be established

The exact motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police are investigating all possible angles and are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder as the probe progresses. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events. They are also trying to determine where the attackers came from, how they reached the spot and the route they used to escape.

(Inputs from Shravan Pandit)

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