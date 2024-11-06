Ten killed, four injured as DCM rams autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ten killed, four injured as DCM rams autorickshaw

In a tragic incident, at least ten people died, and several others were injured after an auto they were traveling in was hit by a DCM vehicle on Wednesday (November 6). According to information released, the incident occurred in Hardoi's Roshanpur village, where officials reported that a sudden collision led to the deaths of ten passengers, including six women, three children, and one man.

The police stated that they first received a report of the incident around 12:30 pm. A team of officials immediately arrived at the scene to carry out rescue efforts. A total of four people were injured in the incident, all of whom are reported to be in stable condition. "Ten people, including six women, died in a collision between an auto and a truck. Four people were injured. They are out of danger but are being sent to the district hospital for further treatment," said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, Hardoi.

The Hardoi SP also noted that an investigation into the accident is underway, and more details will be released soon. He added that one possible cause under investigation is whether the DCM vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a possible collison with motorcycle, however hit the auto. The Hardoi SP emphasized that the exact cause will only be confirmed after a thorough investigation.