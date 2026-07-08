Hapur youth walks on busy road with bike on shoulder for viral Instagram reel, police launch search | VIDEO

Hapur:

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur are looking for a youth who performed a dangerous stunt on a busy road to film an Instagram reel, hoping for it to go viral. Videos of the incident have gone viral, showing a youth carrying a motorcycle on his shoulders and walking through a crowded market road in the city. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in the main market area under the Pilkhuwa police station area.

The youth's brazen act left the bystanders stunned as a large crowd gathered to see him, causing disruption in traffic movement.

Video shows youth lifting bike

The viral video captures the young man walking confidently down the middle of the market road with the motorcycle balanced on his shoulder, drawing comparisons with the fictional strength of the popular character 'Baahubali'. The unusual sight forced several commuters to slow down or stop their vehicles, while passersby watched in disbelief.

The youth walks for a few metres with the bike on his shoulders before the video ends. Several people were seen recording his activities, instead of stopping or objecting to his antics. These clips went viral on social media, following which the Hapur Police took cognisance.

Netizens react to bike-lifting stunt

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users expressed amazement at the youth's physical strength, many others criticised the reckless act, pointing out that such stunts on busy public roads could easily result in serious accidents involving pedestrians or motorists.

The police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the individual seen performing the stunt. Officials are examining the viral footage and gathering information about the incident.

The episode has once again highlighted the growing trend of youngsters attempting increasingly risky and unconventional stunts in pursuit of social media popularity. From time to time, several videos involving dangerous acts on public roads have surfaced, often putting both performers and unsuspecting members of the public at risk.

Authorities have urged people, especially young social media users, to avoid carrying out dangerous stunts in public places, warning that such acts not only endanger lives but can also invite legal action.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is a trainee with India TV Digital

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