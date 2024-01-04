Gyanvapi survey: ASI urges Varanasi court not to make report public for 4 more weeks, hearing likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the Archaeological Survey of Indias (ASI) team conduct scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday appealed to a Varanasi court not to disclose the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex for at least four more weeks. According to the lawyer representing the Hindu side, Varanasi district court judge AK Vishvesh subsequently postponed the proceedings till Thursday, January 4. The ASI, as per the lawyer, sought a four-week extension before the sealed survey report could be made public.

ASI submitted its survey report on Dec 18

The ASI had presented its survey report in a sealed cover to the district court on December 18. Yadav mentioned that the ASI referred to a recent judgment by the Allahabad High Court while requesting the additional four weeks. On December 19, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed multiple pleas from Muslim sides challenging the suit's maintainability, which sought the restoration of the temple beneath the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

In its observation, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had said the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 did not define religious character and this can only be determined through evidence presented in the court by opposing parties. Either the Gyanvapi compound has a Hindu religious character or a Muslim religious character. It can't have dual character at the same time, the judge had said. "The trial in this case of vital national importance should be concluded as soon as possible, preferably within six months. If required, the lower court may direct ASI for a further survey," the HC had observed.

Why did ASI conduct survey?

In response to the district court's directive on July 21, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The purpose of the survey was to ascertain whether the 17th-century mosque was built atop the remains of a pre-existing Hindu temple, as claimed by the petitioners.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, the Hindu side mentioned their application to the Supreme Court, seeking permission to clean the 'wazu khana' of the mosque (utilised for ritual ablutions before namaz), citing the death of several fish in the area. The Muslim side objected to this proposal, asserting that the 'wazu khana' belongs to them, and they should be entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning it.

The Hindu side informed the district court that the 'wazu khana' had been sealed on the Supreme Court's orders and insisted that it should be cleaned either by them or the administration.

ASI granted six extensions so far

On December 11, the Varanasi district court gave one more week to the ASI to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. So far, the court has granted six extensions to the ASI to file its survey report. Earlier, extensions were granted on September 6, October 5, November 2, November 17, November 30, and December 21.

The ASI started the survey in the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi premises, excluding its sealed section, on August 4. The survey had begun after the Allahabad High Court upheld the Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step was "necessary in the interest of justice" and would benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides in the dispute.

