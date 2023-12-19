Gyanvapi Mosque case: Allahabad High Court rejects Muslim side's objection to ASI survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court rejected the Muslim side's objection to maintainability and the ASI survey issue in the Gyanvapi Mosque case of Varanasi on Tuesday. The court declined petitions filed by the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee and all the other five petitioners. The High Court considered the civil suit filed by the Hindu side in the Varanasi court as worthy of hearing. The High Court rejected the arguments of the Mosque Committee and the Waqf Board. The petition also challenged the Varanasi court's order dated April 8, 2021, which had directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. On December 8, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved judgment after hearing the counsels of the petitioners and the respondent.

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple. However, the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The court approved the trial of the 1991 case. In the case filed in the Varanasi court in 1991 on behalf of the litigation friends of Lord Adi Vishweshwar Virajman, a demand was made to hand over the disputed premises to Hindus and to allow worship there. In the year 1991, cases were filed in Varanasi court on behalf of Somnath Vyas, Ramnarayan Sharma and Harihar Pandey.

Here are the highlights of today's development

Complete the hearing of the case within 6 months.

Only the survey conducted by ASI will be valid.

If the Hindu side wants to do some more survey then they can file an application in the court.

The three petitions were related to the maintainability of the case filed in the Varanasi court in 1991.

While the remaining two applications were filed against the survey order of ASI,

The Muslim side argued that the Places of Worship Act of 1991

Adi Vishweshwar's case cannot be heard under this,

It was argued from the Hindu side that this dispute was before independence,

And the Places of Worship Act will not be applicable in the Gyanvapi dispute.

