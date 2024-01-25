Gyanvapi case: Grand Hindu temple existed before mosque, Hindu side lawyer quotes ASI survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the Archaeological Survey of Indias (ASI) team conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. (File photo)

Gyanvapi case: A grand Hindu temple existed prior to the construction of the existing structure in the Gyanvapi complex, the Archaeological Survey of India has mentioned in its survey report, informed Hindu Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that both the sides in the Gyanvapi case -- Hindu and Muslim -- will get access to the ASI's survey report of the Gyanvapi case.

Giving more details in the Gyanvapi case, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "The ASI has said that during the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure."

"A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 stamped pages were taken. These are in fact inscriptions on the stone of a pre-existing Hindu temple which have been reused during the construction, repair of the existing structure," he said.

"They include inscriptions in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts. The reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure suggests that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in the construction repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardana, Rudra and Umeshwara are found in these inscriptions," Jain added.

Giving more details on the ASI's survey report, Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "The ASI has said that the pillars and plasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically for the enlargement of the mosque and constructing Sahan. Parts of preexisting temples, including pillars and plasters, were reused with little modifications."

"A minute study of pillars and plasters in corridors suggests that they were originally part of a pre-existing Hindu temple for their reuse in the existing structure, Vyala figures carved on either side of the lotus medallion were mutilated and after removing the stone mass from the corners, that space was decorated with floral design. This observed patient is supported by two similar plasters still existing on the north and southern walls of the western chamber in their original place..."

Varanasi court allows access to ASI survey report to Hindu, Muslim sides

Following an order of the district court passed on July 21 last year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

On Wednesday, District Judge AK Vishvesh ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex will be given to both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

After hearing the matter, Judge Vishvesh said both the parties to the suit must be provided copies of the survey report filed by the ASI in the court so that they can file objections against it.

The court also allowed the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, Varanasi DM and the state's home secretary to get a copy of the ASI survey report. The court passed the order on a petition filed by Rakhi Singh and others.

The survey was ordered by the court after the Hindu petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI had submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.