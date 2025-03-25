Gulfam Singh Yadav murder: Police arrests six in connection with BJP leader’s killing in Sambhal BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was attacked using an injection that had some poisonous substance in a village, after which he succumbed to his injuries at the Aligarh Medical College.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested six individuals in connection with the murder of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly due to a political rivalry that happened in Sambhal district, officials said. He was killed on March 10.

The police said that Yadav was attacked using an injection which had some poisonous and succumbed to his injuries. "Gulfam Singh Yadav was attacked with an injection and was killed in a village. The police took him to Aligarh Medical College, where he died. Now, the case has been solved. The deceased was killed due to a political vendetta. This mechanism was adopted so that no one could catch the culprits," Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi stated.

In another development, Shahi Jama Masjid chief Zafar Ali was brought to the Moradabad Jail after he was produced before the Chandausi court in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence.

Ali’s bail plea to be filed in session court

The mosque committee chief’s lawyer said that the bail plea will be filed in the session court on Monday. He added that the violence happened on November 24, whereas Zafar gave a byte on November 25, due to which such a case did not apply to him.

"Bail was requested for Zafar Ali. The magistrate has no power to grant bail. We argued over it and got it rejected. Tomorrow, the bail will be filed in the session court. The incident was on November 24, and Zafar Ali gave a byte on the 25th. This offence did not apply to him; he was not even present at the scene of the incident. This action is wrong. First, he will be sent to jail, and then from there, after the proceedings are over, he will be taken to the hospital," Vinod Kumar Singh told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ali in connection with the Sambhal violence that was triggered over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

(With ANI inputs)