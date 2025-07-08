Gulabo Devi, UP Minister, injured in car accident while travelling from Delhi to Moradabad UP Minister Gulabo Devi was injured in a road accident near Hapur as vehicles in her convoy collided; she is stable and under medical care.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge), Gulabo Devi, was injured in a road accident on National Highway-9 near Hapur on Monday. The incident occurred in the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza area under Pilkhuwa Kotwali police limits when her convoy, travelling from Delhi to Moradabad, met with an accident.

According to initial reports, the minister's convoy was moving towards Moradabad when a vehicle ahead in the convoy suddenly applied the brakes. This caused a chain reaction, forcing the escort vehicles behind to stop abruptly. In the chaos, the driver of the minister's car was unable to control the vehicle, which then collided with the one in front.

As a result, Minister Gulabo Devi sustained injuries and was immediately taken to Rama Medical College in Hapur, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable, and medical staff are monitoring her recovery closely.

Gulabo Devi is a five-time MLA from the Chandausi constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she currently holds the portfolio of Secondary Education (Independent Charge) in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Born on June 1, 1955, in Chandausi, Gulabo Devi began her professional journey as a political science teacher and later served as a principal. She comes from the Scheduled Caste community and is known for her simplicity and commitment to public service. Over the years, she has risen through the ranks in the BJP, even serving as the party’s state vice president.

The local police have recorded the incident and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Security has been tightened in the area following the mishap, and traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted before being restored.

The state government has not yet issued an official statement, but party leaders and supporters have expressed concern and wished the minister a speedy recovery.