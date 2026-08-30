Greater Noida woman jumps into Hindon river after boyfriend refuses marriage, he dives in too

Greater Noida:

A relationship dispute in Greater Noida ended in a desperate search operation after a young woman jumped into the Hindon river when her boyfriend refused to marry her. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Kulesara village area under the EcoTech-3 police station.

The woman, identified as Sanjana, reportedly reached the Hindon bridge after an argument with Rahul over marriage. After she jumped into the river, Rahul also leapt in behind her in an attempt to save her. While locals managed to pull Rahul out safely, Sanjana could not be traced.

Woman jumps into Hindon river after marriage dispute

According to the information available, the argument between Rahul and Sanjana took place at around 9 pm. Rahul's refusal to marry her left Sanjana upset, after which she went to the Hindon bridge and jumped into the river.

Rahul followed her into the water, apparently trying to rescue her. People present at the spot intervened and managed to bring him back to safety.

Sanjana, however, remained missing, prompting an immediate search operation.

Police, NDRF search for missing woman

Police reached the spot soon after being informed about the incident and called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Teams from the police and NDRF are searching the river for Sanjana.

The operation has continued as rescuers look through the stretch of the Hindon river where she was last seen. Local residents also gathered at the site as the search got under way.

Sanjana's father said his daughter had been in contact with Rahul and that she took the step after he refused to marry her.

The search remains ongoing, with authorities continuing efforts to locate the missing woman.

Another suicide case in Delhi-NCR reported days earlier

The Greater Noida incident comes days after a separate case at the IIT Delhi campus, where a 31-year-old MSc Physics student died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building. Police received a PCR call about the incident at around 8:33 am, following which a team from Kishangarh police station reached the campus. The student was taken to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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