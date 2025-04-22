Greater Noida: Wild brawl over entry sticker leaves several injured at posh gated society | VIDEO What began as a heated verbal exchange soon escalated into an all-out brawl. The footage showed both residents and security personnel exchanging blows, brandishing wooden sticks, and attacking each other.

A minor altercation over vehicle entry spiralled into a violent clash in a posh gated society in Greater Noida on Monday (April 21), leaving several people injured and triggering a police probe. As per details, the incident took place at Amrapali Leisure Valley when a security guard stopped a resident's car at the main gate due to the absence of a mandatory entry sticker.

What began as a heated verbal exchange soon escalated into an all-out brawl. The incident was also captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media. The footage showed both residents and security personnel exchanging blows, brandishing wooden sticks, and attacking each other. Chaos erupted as the confrontation intensified, with even a woman supervisor's attempt to mediate proving unsuccessful.

In the midst of the fracas, people were also seen throwing punches, rolling on the ground, and hitting each other with sticks. Some sustained visible injuries and were left bleeding before the situation was brought under control.

Following the incident, the society's security in-charge filed a formal complaint at the local police station. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). So far, two people have been arrested, and police say further identification and arrests of those involved will be made soon.

In a separate incident, police arrested 12 people after a clash broke out between two groups in Greater Noida. A fight broke out between two brothers over a property of 300 bigha of land of which Neeraj Sharma is 77 per cent shareholder, his brother Bharat Sharma holds 18 per cent, and Kushal Rathi holds 5 per cent, Vipin Kumar incharge at Knowledge Park Police Station told the media. A fight broke out between Bharat and Neeraj on Sunday night and both brought some men with them. Both parties opened fire on each other, Kumar said. However, no one was injured in the firing incident.

