Greater Noida tragedy: Five-year-old boy drowns in a water filled pit near Preet Vihar colony

Greater Noida:

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy died after falling into a deep water-filled pit in Preet Vihar Colony under Bhadalpur police station area of Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dev. The child, who had stepped out to play near his home, slipped into the pit where rainwater and wastewater from the colony had accumulated. Due to the depth of the pit, he could not come out and drowned. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Son of an e-rickshaw driver loses his life

Police said the child was the five-year-old son of Umesh Kumar -- a resident of Preet Vihar Colony. Dev studied in nursery at a school in Chapraula village. Umesh Kumar earns his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw. "Dev had returned home from school on Wednesday afternoon and went out to play. When he did not return, family members and locals began searching for him, only to find that he had drowned in the waterlogged pit," they added. The tragic incident has left the family devastated.

Child slipped while playing near the accumulated water

The pit, located a short distance from the colony, regularly collects wastewater flowing out of Preet Vihar. While playing, Dev accidentally slipped and fell into the pit. Hearing the commotion, nearby residents reached the spot and pulled him out. Dev was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The pit lies in an empty field owned by a local farmer, and water from the colony keeps collecting there. The child's family has not filed any complaint regarding the incident.

(Inputs from Rahul Thakur)

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