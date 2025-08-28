'Everyone was at home,' Nikki's sister breaks silence after CCTV shows Vipin outside house Greater Noida dowry death: Kanchan has said that when Nikki's body was set on fire, everyone was inside the house. However, the CCTV video recording does not match Kanchan's statement.

The twists and turns in the Greater Noida dowry death case show no signs of slowing down. After days of silence, Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, the eyewitness in the case, has finally spoken out, asserting that everyone was present at home when the incident took place.

Kanchan's statement came after a viral CCTV footage showed her husband, Vipin, standing outside their house in Sirsa village of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, at the time of Nikki's death.

After the death of her sister, Kanchan was not coming on camera. The family had earlier said she was unwell, but after much persuasion, she spoke briefly to India TV about the incident.

What did Kanchan say?

Exclusively speaking to India TV, Nikki's sister said, "We have full faith in the police administration and the Yogi government. Those who are saying I disappeared should not spread such things. The police are investigating, and we trust their work."

On questions surrounding CCTV footage and speculation that Vipin was seen outside the house, Kanchan responded, "The police are investigating whether the death was caused by a cylinder explosion or something else. You will get the answers from them. Everyone, Vipin, father Satveer, mother Daya, and brother Rohit, was inside the house."

Vipin seen outside in the CCTV video

In the CCTV video installed outside the Bhati family's house, Vipin is seen outside the house at the time of the incident and for 15 minutes after that. Cameras were installed inside the house too, but the cameras on the floor where the incident took place were switched off. The neighbours have also blamed Kanchan, saying that Vipin is innocent. In such a situation, the police are investigating the whole matter. The whole incident will come to light only after the investigation. At present, both parties are blaming each other.

What is the police saying?

Currently, the police are investigating the matter. It has registered an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and recorded statements of both families. It has also recorded the statements of a doctor and a nurse of the Fortis Hospital, who claimed Nikki was able to talk when she was brought to the hospital.

It is also examining multiple leads, including CCTV footage showing Vipin outside his home shortly before the incident. They are also probing a separate assault case filed against Vipin last October by a 21-year-old woman from Anandpur village.

When asked who set the fire, she did not elaborate but reiterated, "Everyone should be hanged. I don't want to say much, but everyone was present inside the house. Again, I want to say we have full faith in the Yogi government."

She added emotionally that Nikki's young son misses his mother. The family, however, did not allow Kanchan to speak further.

Nikki Bhati dowry death case

26-year-old Nikki was allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands in a Greater Noida village on August 21. Following the incident, the deceased's husband, Vipin, her in-laws Satveer and Daya, and brother-in-law Rohit have been arrested in the case. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while he was allegedly attempting to escape police custody. The FIR in the case has also been registered at Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

