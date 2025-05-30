Greater Noida: 20-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 16th floor of high-rise building Uttar Pradesh news: The youth was admitted to hospital for medical treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Later, police sent the body for post-mortem.

Greater Noida:

As per police report, a 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixteenth floor of a high-rise apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday (May 29). A police official said that the deceased lived in an apartment in Gaur City Center. The youth jumped from the 16th floor of the building and fell on the third floor. He was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Later, police sent the body for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway in this regard.

Woman commits suicide in Gorakhpur

Earlier, a 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Gorakhpur while on a video call with her husband, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia. The incident took place on May 24 around 10:30 pm in Piprauli area.

The deceased was a native of Bihar's Siwan and got married to Nadeem Ansari from Purana Gola in Bansgaon four years ago. Due to their interfaith marriage, the couple was residing in a rented home in Piprauli.

Circle Officer (CO) Ratneshwar Singh said, "Nadeem, who is employed in Medina, Saudi Arabia, had recently visited home but departed again on May 9. On Friday, after putting their son Asif to bed, she initiated a video call with Nadeem. An argument reportedly ensued between them, and the call disconnected at 10:59 pm."

Nadeem later contacted a neighbour, who rushed to her residence. Finding the door locked, the neighbour looked through a window and discovered Khushi hanging from a hook in the ceiling. Police were informed, who then broke open the door and recovered her body.

The couple's young child remained asleep beside his mother throughout the entire incident. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to Khushi's death is currently underway," said the circle officer.