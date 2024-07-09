Gorakhpur: Woman arrested for posing as police inspector, extorting money

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused Rekha Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a woman for allegedly posing as a police inspector and extorting money. The officials on Tuesday said the accused was identified as Rekha Tiwari from Samastipur, Bihar. The police also detained her associate.

Tiwari, who lived in a rented accommodation in Narayani Colony, behind BRD Medical College, used to wear the police inspector's uniform and intimidate the street vendors and take goods for free.

Tiwari told them that she was posted in the Police lines, officials said.

She, wearing the police inspector's uniform, went to the Maharajganj intersection to extort money on Monday, but this time the locals smelled foul and informed the police.

Upon seeing the constables, she tried to flee but was caught, Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

When asked about her identification and postings, she failed to provide an answer. Following this, the constables brought her to the outpost, Vishnoi said.

During interrogation, she revealed that she had earlier lived in the Sarhari area, but when the police grew suspicious, she changed her residence, police said.

She told the police that she once went to the Sarhari police outpost with a recommendation letter. When the officers asked her about her badge, she told them she was a police inspector and fled, police said.

(With PTI/Raj Shrivastava inputs)

