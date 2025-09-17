Gorakhpur murder case: Fourth accused nabbed after police encounter; Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP ADG Amitabh Yash held a high-level meeting at the Circuit House with top police officials, including the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police. During the meeting, he instructed them to take the 'toughest possible action' against the accused.

Gorakhpur:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested another accused in connection with the tragic killing of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta in Gorakhpur’s Mauachapi Village. The accused, identified as Rahim, was injured during a police encounter carried out as part of a joint operation by police teams from Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts.

With Rahim’s arrest, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has risen to four. Meanwhile, two other accused remain absconding. Police have launched a massive manhunt to track them down.

“Rahim, an accused in the Gorakhpur incident, was injured in a police encounter during a joint operation between Gorakhpur's Pipraich police and Kushinagar, after which he was arrested. A total of four accused were arrested. Another accused, Ajab Hussain, was captured by villagers and admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. Two other accused, Chhotu and Raju, were also arrested. The search for two other accused involved in the incident has intensified. Investigation is underway," Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said.

ADG inspects crime scene

ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Police, Amitabh Yash, reached the city on Tuesday night to assess the situation. He assured the victim’s family of strict action against those involved in the crime, PTI reported citing officials.

The senior IPS officer also visited the crime scene at Jungle Dhooshan Chauraha and met with the family members of the deceased. He assured them that a detailed report would be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Later, Yash held a high-level meeting at the Circuit House with top police officials, including the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police. During the meeting, he instructed them to take the "toughest possible action" against the accused.

About the incident

Around 12:30 am on Monday night, three vehicles carrying animal smugglers arrived in the village. They began untying the cattle from their tethering posts. The villagers raised an alarm. During this, 19-year-old student Deepak Gupta also ran after them while shouting. The smugglers caught Deepak, forcibly put him into a DCM vehicle, and after driving around for about an hour, threw him out of the vehicle, which led to his death. The animal smugglers then took the youth’s body about 4 kilometers away from his home and dumped it there.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts on encounter

Reacting on the case, SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “When an official went from Lucknow to Gorakhpur yesterday, the encounter was already decided. Law and order won't improve through encounters. If you give police stations to people of your own caste, law and order won't be maintained. They conduct encounters to hide their failures. Encounters are just a show.”

Akhilesh also said the BJP came to power to curb cow smuggling but beef export has ‘increased’ since the saffron party came to power.