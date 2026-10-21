Gorakhpur: 3 killed, 10 injured after high-tension wire sparks during Durga idol immersion

Gorakhpur:

Three people were killed, and 10 others sustained burn injuries after a high-tension electricity wire came into contact with a rod attached to a tractor-trolley during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 5 pm near Ayodhya Prasad Chauhan Tola in the Gulriha police station area.

According to the information available, devotees were travelling on a tractor-trolley to immerse a Durga idol when a long rod fitted to the trolley touched an overhead high-tension power line. The contact triggered an electric shock, leaving several people on board injured.

The injured were rushed to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment. Police and administrative officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and arranged for the injured to be taken to the hospital.

How the Gorakhpur immersion accident happened

The devotees were travelling on the tractor-trolley as part of the idol immersion procession when the rod attached to the vehicle came into contact with the high-tension line passing overhead.

The electric current spread through the trolley, affecting people riding on it. Three people died in the incident, while 10 others suffered burn injuries.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks associated with idol immersion processions, particularly when vehicles carrying devotees pass beneath overhead electricity lines.

Three killed in separate Durga immersion incidents in Fatehpur

Gorakhpur's accident comes amid reports of other fatal incidents during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh.

In Fatehpur, three teenagers drowned in a pond after entering the water to bathe following an idol immersion ceremony in Chak Katoghan village. Two other youths were rescued.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Sahu, 19, Raja Sahu, 18, and Abhimanyu Sahu, 16, all residents of the village. The two survivors, Harsh and Yashwant, were given initial treatment at a community health centre before being referred to the district hospital.

According to Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the immersion of two Durga idols installed in Khushiyaripur hamlet was scheduled to take place at Naubasta Ghat, under the Sultanpur police station area. However, some devotees took one of the idols to a village pond and immersed it there instead.

Police have appealed to devotees to use designated immersion sites and avoid bathing in ponds and other water bodies during immersion ceremonies.

Drowning incidents reported in Gonda

Separate drowning incidents were also reported in Gonda on Tuesday, according to police.

In the first incident, five youths from Bhairampur village began drowning in the Tedhi river near Laxmanpur in the Tarabganj area while immersing an idol. Pradeep, 20, managed to reach safety, while local residents rescued Raghuvar, 19, and Sumit Prajapati, 20. Abhishek Tiwari, 18, and Ram Vilas Prajapati, 18, went missing.

Police said Sumit later died during treatment, while Pradeep and Raghuvar were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Savita Shukla said the incident occurred at a location that was not a designated immersion ghat. She added that the organisers had neither obtained permission nor informed the administration.

In another incident at Bhainsahwa Ghat on the Kuano River in the Dhanepur area, Tularam Shukla went missing while attempting to rescue four people who had entered deep water during the immersion procession. The four, identified as Daddan, 35, Prince, 22, Deepak, 23, and Uttam, 22, were rescued by local residents.

Police have urged devotees to exercise caution during immersion processions and follow safety guidelines to prevent further loss of life.

(Input from Raju Srivastav, Gorakhpur)

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