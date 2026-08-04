'Good to see you speaking about Ram Temple too': UP Speaker's remark to SP Muslim MLAs sparks uproar

Lucknow:

The second day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session witnessed high political drama as the Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Amid the heated exchanges, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana made a remark directed at Samajwadi Party's Muslim legislators, saying it was "good to see" them speaking about the Ram Mandir which triggered fresh political sparring inside the House. The repeated sloganeering and protests forced the Assembly proceedings to be adjourned.

Soon after the House assembled, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey invoked Rule 311, seeking suspension of all listed business to discuss the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple. He argued that the rule allows the Speaker to permit discussion on matters of urgent public importance and questioned what issue could be more significant than allegations relating to the Ram Temple's offerings. Responding to the demand, Speaker Satish Mahana said the Opposition should read Rule 311 carefully, adding that the issue was neither so urgent nor of such a nature that it warranted halting the entire proceedings of the House. "If you have come here with a fixed agenda, that is a different matter. In any case, you seem to have no other issue," Mahana added.

SP legislators raise slogans inside the House

Following the Speaker's refusal, Samajwadi Party MLAs walked into the Well of the House and began raising slogans. The legislators shouted slogans such as, "Where will you find donation thieves? At the BJP office." Their protest disrupted the proceedings and intensified the confrontation between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Govt counters Opposition's allegations

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna strongly hit back at the Opposition, accusing it of attempting to politicise matters of faith. He said those who were now claiming to defend Lord Ram had ordered firing on Ram devotees during the Ayodhya movement in 1990 and had also opposed the construction of the Ram Temple. Khanna further alleged that several lawyers had been engaged in the Supreme Court to prevent the temple's construction. He asserted that had the Opposition genuinely respected the sentiments of devotees, it would never have taken such steps.

'Probe is underway, matter is before Supreme Court'

Defending the government's stand, Khanna said the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case is already under investigation and is also pending before the Supreme Court. He maintained that since the matter is sub judice, it cannot be discussed in the Assembly. At the same time, he assured the House that the Yogi Adityanath government does not shield offenders and that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty. Even as the minister spoke, SP members continued raising slogans alleging "donation theft" and "offering theft."

Speaker's remarks on Muslim MLAs trigger fresh controversy

As the protests continued, Speaker Satish Mahana made remarks directed at several Muslim legislators of the Samajwadi Party. Naming MLAs Shueb Ansari, Umar Ali, Shahid Manzoor and others, Mahana said, "It gives me great satisfaction that Shueb Ansari is speaking about the Ram Mandir. I am happy that Umar Ali is also talking about the Ram Mandir. I am even happier that Shahid Manzoor is speaking about the Ram Mandir. They opposed the Ram Mandir from the very beginning until the end. When I had invited all MLAs to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, you did not go. Today, you are expressing concern for the temple."

The Speaker also referred to Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', noting that she had visited the Ram Temple despite what he described as her party's different political position on the issue.

Also Read:

UP govt reconstitutes SIT to probe Ram Temple donation theft after Supreme Court order