Lucknow: Officials initiate action against police for initial negligence in Gomti Nagar incident

Amidst growing uproar over an incident in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, where miscreants were seen splashing water on vehicles and harassing commuters amidst heavy waterlogging, Police Commissioner S.B. Shiradkar announced stern actions on Thursday (August 1). The Commissioner while declaring a zero-tolerance policy on maintaining law and order, promptly announced the removal of several key police personnel from their posts.

In a statement released, the Commissioner announced immediate removal of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumawat, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Anshu Jain of their duties. It also informed about the disciplinary actions against the suspension of Inspector in charge Deepak Kumar Pandey, outpost in charge Rishi Vivek, and several police personnel stationed at the outpost, including Sub Inspector Kapil Kumar, Constable 7641 Dharamveer, and Constable 7369 Virendra Kumar.

Additionally, the statement also confirmed the arrest of four accused, with two arrests made today in connection to the incident. The other two accused, identified as Mohammed Arbaaz and Viraj Sahu, are under detention and facing charges under relevant sections of the law, including outraging the modesty of a woman, as the investigation continues.





About the incident

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area, triggered widespread outrage on social media. Footage circulating online depicted a chaotic scene near Hotel Taj Mahal and Sheroes Cafe, where individuals were seen harassing vehicles and bikers navigating through heavily waterlogged streets. Reports also emerged of property damage, including broken car windows and streetlights, as well as incidents of commuters being shoved into waterlogged areas.





However, one particularly disturbing video that had grabbed eyeballs were of a group of men seen harassing a couple on a bike, causing them to lose balance and fall amidst splashes of dirty water.

Meanwhile, in response to public outcry, the Lucknow police later clarified that officers from Gomti Nagar Police Station were present at the scene, taking necessary actions to restore order. They informed that situation was under control with all individuals removed from the area.



