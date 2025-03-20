Glorifying invaders act of treason: UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Aurangzeb's tomb row Aurangzeb's tomb row: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks come amid demands from some right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra.

Aurangzeb's tomb row: Amid the ongoing controversy over demands to remove Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said glorifying invaders who attacked India's heritage and dishonoured its people was equivalent to treason, which the 'new India' will never accept.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich, the Chief Minister further warned against celebrating historical figures who sought to destroy Sanatan culture.

'Glorifying invaders means strengthening very roots of treason'

"Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilisation, violated our women, and struck at our faith," he said.

"When the entire world is acknowledging India's rich heritage, it is the duty of every citizen to uphold respect for our great leaders, and not eulogise those who sought to erase our identity," he added.

'Mahakumbh was a testament to India's eternal Sanatan culture'

The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking about the recently-concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as "the largest human congregation ever witnessed".

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in Parliament, where Modi lauded Uttar Pradesh for successfully organizing the event, noting that "over 66 crore devotees" had gathered at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati during the Mahakumbh.

"Nowhere else in the world has such a massive event taken place, and no other country can organise something of this scale. The Mahakumbh was a testament to India's eternal Sanatan culture, which will inspire generations to come," the CM said.

(With PTI inputs)

