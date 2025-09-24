Ghaziabad: Viral video shows worker spitting on 'roti' at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony Ghaziabad: The police have confirmed that a case was registered based on the viral video evidence. The accused employee is currently absconding, but authorities assured that efforts are actively underway to apprehend him soon.

A shocking video surfaced showing a worker at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad spitting on roti before serving it. The video quickly went viral on social media, stirring outrage among the public.

Police action following complaint by Delhi resident

Rahul Pachauri, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi, filed a complaint with the police after coming across the disturbing video. Following his complaint, the police conducted an investigation at the hotel in Loni area and registered a case at Ankur Vihar police station against the accused employee.

Ghaziabad Police has filed an FIR on the basis of the video.

Accused employee on the run

The police statement confirmed that the case was registered based on the viral video evidence. The accused employee is currently absconding, and the police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend him soon. The incident has raised serious concerns about hygiene and food safety standards in eateries, urging authorities to intensify monitoring and take strict action against violators.

More details are awaited in this regard.