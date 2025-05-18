Ghaziabad: Traffic police constable jumps into Hindon Canal to save woman's suicide bid, dies The constable was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being pulled from the muddy canal by divers.

Ghaziabad:

A traffic police constable lost his life after jumping into the Hindon Canal in an attempt to rescue a woman who was reportedly trying to end her life, officials said. The constable, Ankit Tomar, who was in his late twenties, was declared dead at a nearby hospital after divers pulled him from the muddy waters of the Hindon Canal.

Woman jumped into canal after domestic dispute with husband

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when Aarti (23), a resident of Vaishali Sector 2, jumped into the Hindon Canal after a domestic dispute with her husband, Aditya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Dharmendra and Constable Ankit Tomar, who was on duty nearby, immediately jumped into the canal to rescue Aarti. Several passersby also joined the rescue effort. While Aarti was successfully pulled to safety, the TSI and Constable Tomar got stuck in the canal's muddy bed."

"While TSI Dharmendra managed to extract himself, Tomar remained trapped. Divers were eventually able to free him, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died," the DCP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: UP launches India's first Vistadome jungle safari train | Timings, ticket price, route details here

Also Read: UP: Two engineers die after alleged botched hair transplant at Kanpur clinic