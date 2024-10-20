Ghaziabad: Trackman dies after being hit by train, services disrupted as railways employees hold protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hundreds of people gather at railway track in Ghaziabad

A trackman died after being hit by a train in Ghaziabad, UP on Saturday night. Angry with this incident, railways employees held protests, affecting the movement of trains on the route.

The protesting employees halted the movement of trains on both the tracks alleging that the loco pilot failed to follow the precautions on the track, due to which they lost their colleague.

The DRM reached the spot and managed to restore rail movement. However, the services of trains on the route were affected for a brief period.

After the death of the trackman, a crowd of hundreds of people gathered on the railway track and they expressed their anger towards the Indian Railways.

The passengers of the stranded trains had to face inconvenience due to delays in the train movement. The situation became such that all the trains coming to Delhi were stopped in Ghaziabad, leading to a chaotic situation at Ghaziabad Railway Station. During this time, trains like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express also faced disruption.

(Report by Anamika Gaur)

