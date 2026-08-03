Ghaziabad schools to remain shut from August 4 to 12 amid Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions

New Delhi:

Schools in Ghaziabad from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed from August 4 to 12 in view of the Kanwar Yatra, the District Inspector of Schools confirmed in an order issued on Monday, August 3. The administration has issued this order to ensure students' safety and to help manage traffic during the pilgrimage. Colleges and technical institutes will also remain closed, except for examinations that were scheduled in advance.

"In compliance with the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and with the safety of students in mind, all schools (from Nursery/Class 1 to Class 12) operating under the Basic Education Board, Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other affiliated boards, and Madrasa Board shall remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026," the District Inspector of the Schools said in a statement.

"Similarly, all colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district (government and private) shall also remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026. However, pre-scheduled examinations for any course or subject will continue as planned. Strict compliance with this order shall be ensured," the order added.

Delhi Police also issues advisory

Recently, the Delhi Police also issued an advisory for the commuters in view of the annual Hindu pilgrimage, which takes place in the holy month of Shravan. Authorities have advised people to check traffic updates and plan their journeys in advance to avoid getting stuck in long traffic snarls, especially during peak movement of pilgrims.

"In view of the Kanwar Yatra from 30.07.2026 to 11.08.2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps. Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the Delhi Police wrote in a social media post.

The roads likely to experience heavy congestion include:

Najafgarh Phirni Road

Rohtak Road

Pankha Road

Dev Prakash Shastri Marg

Nangloi-Najafgarh Road

Outer Ring Road

What are the roads designated for Kanwariyas?

To ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims, separate routes have been earmarked for Kanwariyas travelling on foot.

Rohtak Road route: Zakhira → Madipur → Peeragarhi Chowk → Nangloi Chowk → Mundka → Tikri Border

Najafgarh Road route: Zakhira → Uttam Nagar → Najafgarh Phirni Road → Jharoda Border

Outer Ring Road route: Madhuban Chowk → Peeragarhi Chowk → Keshopur Mandi → Janakpuri District Centre

Dev Prakash Shastri Marg route: Rattanpuri Chowk → Loha Mandi

(Inputs from Zuber Akhtar)

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