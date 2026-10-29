Ghaziabad schools closed on October 30 up to Class 12 due to UPSSSC PET-2026 exam.

Ghaziabad:

In view of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2026) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), all schools up to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed on October 30. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) on Thursday issued an order declaring a one-day academic holiday.

PET-2026 examination will be held across 44 centres

According to the District Inspector of Schools, the PET-2026 examination will be held across 44 centres in the district on October 30 and November 1, in two shifts each day. Approximately 20,000 candidates are expected to appear in each shift. Along with the candidates, their parents or guardians are also expected to arrive.

It is anticipated that the examination will lead to increased crowds in the city and place pressure on the traffic system. In light of this, an academic holiday has been declared for schools on October 30. Officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with this order.

Schools closed in many districts of Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the effects of Cyclone Arnab are being felt in Chhattisgarh. On Wednesday, rain and strong winds lashed several districts, including the capital Raipur. In view of the weather conditions, schools remained closed in several districts, including Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Rajnandgaon. Orders have been issued to keep government and private schools closed on Thursday in Raipur, Narayanpur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Kabirdham, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Surajpur, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, and Dhamtari. Colleges and other educational institutions in Raipur have also been declared closed.

The district administration has taken this precautionary measure under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in light of warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department. The state government has directed all district collectors to remain vigilant and strengthen relief camps, medical camps, and surveillance systems. According to officials, no casualties have been reported so far due to the weather.

The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of northern Chhattisgarh. Special vigilance is needed in Bastar, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Surajpur, Korea, and Korba districts.

According to the Agricultural Meteorological Department of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur, light to very heavy rainfall is likely in various parts of the state between October 28 and November 1. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected between October 30 and November 1, which could damage standing crops and grains stored in the open.

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to harvest ripe crops of paddy, maize, and oilseeds and store them in a safe place to prevent waterlogging in the fields. They have also been advised to postpone sowing of Rabi crops like wheat, gram, and lentils until the weather normalises.

With inputs from Zuber Akhtar

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