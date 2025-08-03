Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara Enclave building staircase collapses, trapping residents in flats A major scare unfolded in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara Sector-17 after the main staircase of a four-storey building in Green View Apartments collapsed early Sunday morning. Several residents, including women, children, and the elderly, were trapped inside their flats.

Scenes of panic and chaos erupted in the Green View Apartment complex in Vasundhara Sector-17, Ghaziabad, after the main staircase of a four-storey building suddenly collapsed on Sunday morning. Several residents, including elderly people, women, and children, were left trapped inside their flats as a result.

The collapse of the staircase completely cut off access to upper and lower floors. While no injuries have been reported so far, evacuation efforts are underway to rescue those stuck in their homes. Relief and rescue operations are continuing at the site. The collapse took place around 4:30 am when the staircase was not in use. Residents fear that a major tragedy could have occurred had it happened during the day.

Housing board blamed for poor upkeep

Residents of the building have blamed the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board for the incident, alleging poor construction quality, lack of maintenance, and a failure to respond to repeated complaints about the deteriorating condition of the structure.

Residents say no action despite complaints

According to locals, the condition of the society had been deteriorating for years, but no concrete action was taken by the authorities. They claimed that housing board officials visited the site after the collapse but left after giving verbal assurances.

450 flats across 10 blocks

The Green View housing society comprises 10 blocks and around 450 flats. The complex was constructed nearly 25 years ago and has not seen any major structural repairs since, residents said. The incident has left the society gripped with fear and anxiety.