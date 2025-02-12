Ghaziabad: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Bhopura area, horrific visuals emerge

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at the scrap warehouse in Ghaziabad during the wee hours on Wednesday, the officials said. As per the officials, the fire erupted at the warehouse and spread to a few other shops in the Bhopura area after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The horrific visuals of the incident show rousing blazes with people carrying warehouse materials out.

The officials added that the fire spread rapidly because of the presence of wooden material inside the warehouse. After several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the dousing operation was carried out and the blaze was brought under control.

Providing further details, Ghaziabad CFO Rahul Pal said that no one was injured in the massive fire incident. He said, "At about 2.10 am, Sahibabad Fire Station received information regarding a fire at a scrap godown and a few shops in Bhopura. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire was spreading rapidly due to the wooden and other scrap materials. Considering residential areas nearby, we countered the fire from all sides using hosepipes. The fire has been brought under control now and cooling operations are underway. There were no injuries in the incident."

Nine shops gutted in fire at Gwalior trade fair

Earlier on Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at a trade fair in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city that engulfed nine shops, a civic official stated. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the information, the blaze spread rapidly and caused panic among traders and visitors at the fair. Following the incident, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

(With PTI Inputs)