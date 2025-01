Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad house fire.

Ghaziabad fire: A massive fire broke out inside a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today. The fire accident took place at Kanchan Park Colony in Loni on Sunday (January 19). Three children and one woman died due to burns and suffocation from smoke.

There were a total of eight people in the house. The others were rescued and admitted to the hospital. More details are awaited in this regard.