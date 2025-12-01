UP: Ghaziabad man shoots partner after learning of her marriage to someone else; accused at large Police officials said the woman, an MSc first-year student, had recently cut off contact with Pradeep. He had reportedly become distressed after discovering that her family had arranged her marriage with another man.

Ghaziabad:

A 28-year-old man on Saturday evening shot at his partner after learning that her marriage was fixed with someone else, PTI reported citing officials. The incident took place in Nanglaber Village in the Bhojpur area.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Amit Saxena, cited by the news agency, accused Pradeep Kumar entered the house of the 22-year-old woman he had previously been in a relationship with and shot at her with a country-made pistol. The victim collapsed and her family, along with their neighbours, rushed her to hospital.

She was later shifted to a higher medical facility in Meerut for better treatment. Doctors said that the bullet was lodged just under the skin near her ear. A neurosurgeon is expected to conduct a surgery on her today.

Accused felt 'insulted'

Police officials said the woman, an MSc first-year student, had recently cut off contact with Pradeep. He had reportedly become distressed after discovering that her family had arranged her marriage with another man. Authorities also noted that Pradeep had spent a large amount of money on her and was still paying installments for an air conditioner installed at her home.

“He felt insulted among his friends after learning about her marriage,” ACP Saxena said.

Police teams are carrying out searches to locate Pradeep, who is currently on the run.

Youth goes to tantrik to win ex-girlfriend back, gets killed

UP police on Sunday nabbed a self-styled 'tantrik' for killing a 26-year-old man after a dispute over "vashikaran" rituals, PTI reported citing officials.

Police said the victim, Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had approached a man named Neelu, hoping he could use occult rituals to help him reconcile with a former girlfriend who had married someone else.

According to Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey, Rajababu had already given Neelu Rs 36,000, followed by another Rs 1.5 lakh, for the supposed rituals.

On November 24, Neelu summoned him to his village, claiming the “final ritual” needed to be performed. The two bought liquor and then went to a nearby field, where Neelu conducted a sham ceremony and instructed Rajababu to write a note.

Police said an argument erupted when Neelu allegedly demanded additional money. The confrontation escalated, and Neelu is accused of stabbing Rajababu several times in the chest, killing him on the spot.