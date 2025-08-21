Ghaziabad man allegedly pressured wife to look like Nora Fatehi, denied her food and made her abort In Ghaziabad, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws in the police station. The wife alleges that the husband wants to make her like Nora Fatehi and therefore harasses her physically and mentally.

Ghaziabad:

A woman in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of subjecting her to severe physical and mental harassment in an attempt to make her look like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. She has filed a complaint at the, alleging that her husband forced her to exercise for nearly three hours every day. According to her, whenever she was unable to continue due to fatigue or health issues, she was denied food for several days as punishment.

Woman accused her in-laws of torture for dowry

She alleged that her husband used to watch objectionable pictures and videos of other girls on social media, and when she opposed it, he silenced her through physical assault. The woman has also accused her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law of mental and physical torture, abuse, and repeatedly demanding dowry. She said that she was pressured to bring clothes, an oven, and jewellery from her parental home.

She further claimed that her husband is a government physical education teacher, often taunts her, and says that his life is ruined because he could have married someone like Nora Fatehi.

The woman was married with great pomp in Ghaziabad in March 2025. It is claimed that the total expenditure in the marriage was about Rs 76 lakh, including jewellery, a Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 24 lakh, and cash worth Rs 10 lakh. Despite this, after marriage, the husband and in-laws constantly demanded land, cash, and expensive goods.

Harassment led to miscarriage

According to the complaint, the woman conceived a few months after marriage. However, she alleged that her in-laws deliberately gave her food that adversely affected her health. In July 2025, she was admitted to the hospital with excessive bleeding and severe pain, where doctors reportedly informed her that the miscarriage occurred due to continuous mental and physical harassment, coupled with improper dietary practices forced upon her.

The woman alleges that after she went to her maternal home, her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law abused her and her family through video call and threatened to divorce her.

On July 26, when she returned to her in-laws' house with her parents, she was not allowed to enter the house, and even the jewellery given by her parents on festivals was refused to be returned. In her complaint, the victim has made serious allegations like dowry harassment, domestic violence, abortion, threats, and blackmail against her husband as well as her mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law and has demanded strict action from the police. At present, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

(Input: Zubair Akhtar)

