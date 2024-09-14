Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ghaziabad: Juice vendor arrested, minor son detained for mixing urine in customer's drinks.

Ghaziabad news: A juice vendor on Friday (September 13) was arrested and his 15-year-old boy was detained over allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers, police said. According to a police officer, the arrest was made following complaints by the public that the juice seller has been serving fruit juice to the customers after mixing human urine in it.

ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma on Friday said the accused has been identified as Aamir. Upon getting information police reached and conducted a search on his juice stall and recovered a plastic cane filled with urine.

A juvenile has been detained, Verma said, adding that further action is being taken in the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard.