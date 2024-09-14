Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ghaziabad: Juice vendor arrested, minor son detained for mixing urine in customer's drinks

Ghaziabad: Juice vendor arrested, minor son detained for mixing urine in customer's drinks

Ghaziabad news: Police said they interrogated the owner about a container filled with urine but he could not give any satisfactory reply.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ghaziabad Updated on: September 14, 2024 7:46 IST
Ghaziabad Juice vendor arrested, Juice vendor minor 15 year old son detained, Juice vendor arrested
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ghaziabad: Juice vendor arrested, minor son detained for mixing urine in customer's drinks.

Ghaziabad news: A juice vendor on Friday (September 13) was arrested and his 15-year-old boy was detained over allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers, police said. According to a police officer, the arrest was made following complaints by the public that the juice seller has been serving fruit juice to the customers after mixing human urine in it.

ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma on Friday said the accused has been identified as Aamir. Upon getting information police reached and conducted a search on his juice stall and recovered a plastic cane filled with urine.

A juvenile has been detained, Verma said, adding that further action is being taken in the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
Ghaziabad: Watches worth Rs 3 crore stolen from showroom | VIDEO

Ghaziabad: Watches worth Rs 3 crore stolen from showroom | VIDEO

Rapid Rail to run between Delhi-NCR to Meerut from today | Know details

Rapid Rail to run between Delhi-NCR to Meerut from today | Know details

20-year-old B Tech student dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

20-year-old B Tech student dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by scrap dealer in Ghaziabad, locals stage protest

Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by scrap dealer in Ghaziabad, locals stage protest

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement