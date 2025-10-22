Massive fire erupts in Ghaziabad residential building, firefighting operations underway | Video Ghaziabad fire: Several fire tenders from the Ghaziabad Fire Department rushed to the scene soon after the emergency call was received. Firefighters are actively battling the flames and working to contain the fire, ensuring it does not spread to adjoining structures.

Ghaziabad:

A major fire broke out in a residential building at Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (October 22), triggering panic among residents in the area. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the structure as people rushed out to safety.

Fire department swift to respond

Multiple fire tenders from the Ghaziabad Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the site after receiving the emergency call. Firefighters are currently engaged in controlling the blaze and preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Dozens evacuated safely

A massive fire broke out in a five-storey residential building at Plot number 188 in Shakti Khand-2, under the Indirapuram police station area. More than a dozen families were safely evacuated by local residents before the flames could spread further. Fire department teams arrived promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control after strenuous efforts.

According to preliminary reports, the fire is believed to have started accidentally during Diwali celebrations, when fireworks were being lit in the premises. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire building, destroying household furniture, appliances, and other belongings. Police and multiple fire tenders reached the scene immediately upon receiving the alert. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Cause of fire under investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials stated that a technical team will inspect the site once the firefighting operation concludes to assess the possible source- whether electrical malfunction, gas leak, or any other reason. Emergency services remain at the scene, and further updates on damage assessment and rescue efforts are expected as the situation develops.