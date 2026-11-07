Blast rocks Ghaziabad police outpost, delivery worker injured; Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen claims responsibility

An explosion was reported inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Friday night, leaving a delivery worker injured by shattered glass. A sub-inspector and the delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the outpost when the incident occurred.

An organisation calling itself Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan (TMH) has claimed responsibility for the explosion through a statement circulated on social media. However, investigating agencies suspect that the outfit could be a newly formed organisation, as no previous information about its activities has surfaced. Agencies are also examining whether it has any connection with the previously banned Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM). Sources have also indicated that Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti could be linked to the alleged conspiracy, though his role is yet to be established.

Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claims responsibility for Ghaziabad blast

In its purported statement, TMH claimed that it had targeted the police in Ghaziabad as part of an operation against what it called the "Hindu Fascist government". The organisation attempted to justify the attack by citing alleged oppression of Muslims and accused various arms of the government, including the police, Army, judiciary and municipal authorities, of acting against the community.

The group also issued a message directed at the Hindu community, alleging that members of society shared responsibility for the treatment of Muslims. Addressing the Muslim community, it said its members were prepared to undertake further operations and warned that another operation and message would follow.

"We will be back soon with a new operation and message InshAllah," the statement said.

Agencies probe links with banned Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen

According to sources, investigating agencies believe Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan could be a new organisation, as no information about it had previously emerged. However, they are examining whether it has any connection with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), an organisation declared a terrorist outfit and banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019.

Sources said the earlier outfit was being operated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Agencies are now trying to establish whether the newly surfaced name has any organisational or operational links with the banned group.

Investigators are also examining the possibility that the name has been deliberately chosen as part of a larger conspiracy. According to sources, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI could be attempting to use local networks and a similar-sounding organisational identity to mislead Indian security agencies.

Sources suspect that Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who has been accused by Indian agencies of operating cross-border criminal and terror networks, could be linked to the alleged conspiracy, though his role is yet to be established.

Uttar Pradesh ATS, dog squad reach Indirapuram Police Station

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the investigation into the explosion. An ATS team reached Indirapuram Police Station, while personnel from the dog squad were also deployed as the probe continued.

Earlier, Additional CP Raj Karan Nayar, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya and a forensic team visited the Vasundhara police outpost to examine the site and gather evidence.

Delivery worker injured in explosion at Vasundhara outpost

Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said a sub-inspector and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the outpost when the explosion occurred. The delivery worker sustained injuries from shattered glass.

"The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass," Maurya said.

Police are yet to establish the exact nature and cause of the explosion. The ATS, forensic team and dog squad are examining the incident as investigators look into the organisation's responsibility claim and its possible links with other outfits.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

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