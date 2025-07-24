UP: Ghaziabad Crime Branch Inspector suspended over 2019 kidnapping case negligence Investigations conducted jointly by the ATS and Meerut Police have now revealed that Siddiqui failed to take appropriate action at the time. According to the victim's family, not only did Siddiqui dismiss their plea, but he also scolded them and drove them out of the police station.

Ghaziabad:

In a significant move, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud has suspended Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Abdul Rahman Siddiqui over serious allegations of negligence in a 2019 kidnapping case during his tenure in Meerut. As per details, a young woman was allegedly abducted from the Civil Lines area in Meerut in 2019. Despite the victim's family filing a written complaint and naming Badar Akhtar Siddiqui -- a known member of the notorious Changur Baba gang -- as the accused, the then Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rahman Siddiqui allegedly refused to register a case.

Investigations conducted jointly by the ATS and Meerut Police have now revealed that Siddiqui failed to take appropriate action at the time. According to the victim's family, not only did Siddiqui dismiss their plea, but he also scolded them and drove them out of the police station.

How the case resurfaced?

The case resurfaced during the interrogation of Changur Baba, who is currently in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). During questioning, crucial details about the 2019 case emerged which prompted the ATS to write to the SSP of Meerut to retrieve official records and revisit the investigation. Following the review, it became clear that Inspector Siddiqui had shown gross negligence in handling the matter six years ago.

UP STF busts fake embassy in Ghaziabad

In another development, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has unearthed a fake embassy operating in Ghaziabad and has arrested a man who ran the "consulate" while claiming to be a diplomat of a non-existent "West Arctica", a senior official said on Wednesday. The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Tuesday. According to the STF's Noida unit, preliminary investigations suggest that Jain was engaged in brokering deals by falsely promising job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries.

