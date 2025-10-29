Ghaziabad: Assailants fire shots at BJP councillor Sheetal Chaudhary's car in Kamla Nehru Nagar Ghaziabad: BJP's Sheetal Chaudhary sustained no injuries in the incident. Both shooters were wearing helmets, which has complicated their identification. After firing, the assailants fled the scene immediately.

Ghaziabad:

In a shocking incident at Kamla Nehru Nagar under Kavinagar police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sheetal Chaudhary was targeted in a shooting by unidentified assailants. The attack occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday (October 29) when the councillor was traveling alone in her white Creta car from Govindpuram towards Sanjay Nagar. As she was driving, two men on a motorcycle overtook her vehicle and opened fire. Two bullets struck the car’s windshield.

Fortunately, Sheetal Chaudhary sustained no injuries in the incident. Both shooters were wearing helmets, which has complicated their identification. After firing, the assailants fled the scene immediately. Police officers promptly arrived and began an investigation into the attempted attack.

Police probe on

Law enforcement sources said that the matter is being treated very seriously, given that a public representative was targeted in broad daylight. Further inquiries and efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing as the police collect CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to piece together the events surrounding this act of violence.

More details are awaited in this regard.