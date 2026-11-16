Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan sent to 10-day judicial custody in ED case; to be lodged in Dasna jail

Ghaziabad:

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has suffered another setback, with a Ghaziabad court remanding him to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He will remain in custody until November 26, when the matter is scheduled to come up for the next hearing.

Azam Khan was taken from the court premises to Dasna Jail following the order.

It is pertinent to mention that the ED is investigating donations received by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the utilisation of its funds for the development of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

ED questioned Azam Khan in Delhi office

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the arrested Samajwadi Party leader at its headquarters in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. Officials said the questioning and recording of the 78-year-old leader's statement were being carried out by the agency's Lucknow zonal investigation team at the Delhi office.

They said Khan was not taken to the ED's Lucknow office, where the case is registered, due to his age and related medical concerns.

The central agency arrested Khan outside Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh on October 31. He was subsequently lodged in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

Money laundering case against Azam Khan

The ED has registered a money laundering case against Khan and others, taking cognisance of 58 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his alleged associates. The agency alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted to construct the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which the SP politician promoted.

The agency accused Khan of using his influence as the state's cabinet minister for urban development and the UP Jal Nigam to facilitate the alleged irregularities.

The Rampur Development Authority had ordered the demolition of 38 buildings on the university campus in July, following which the university filed an appeal.

The ED conducted raids in the case in August and also questioned Khan.

The agency recently attached the land and buildings of the University under the anti-money laundering law. The assets have a current market value of Rs 1,170 crore, it said.

After his arrest by the ED, Khan moved the Supreme Court seeking bail, but the apex court did not entertain his plea and transferred the petition to the Allahabad High Court, urging its Chief Justice to post the matter for hearing before a division bench on November 16.

(Input Zuber Akhtar)

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