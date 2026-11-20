Bulandshahr:

Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. He was involved in the recent murder of 26-year-old Sameer outside Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in Sonia Vihar area on November 16. As per reports, the gangster was encountered in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF. Naseem had approximately 25 serious cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, and attempted murder.