UP Budget LIVE: FY25 budget will help UP become USD 1 trillion economy, says Finance Minister Khanna

UP Budget LIVE: The budget session for 2024-25 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence today. The Yogi government is expected to allot funds for building three to four new industrial corridors along with an expansion plan for Lucknow Metro. The government is also likely to allot funds for Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj Metro projects. There might be a special focus on preparations for Kumbh and the development of religious places like Ayodhya and Kashi. Earlier, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said that the budget is a document of restoration of ancient cultural glory in the state as well as following all the modern parameters of development.