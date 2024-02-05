Monday, February 05, 2024
     
UP Budget LIVE: FY25 budget will help UP become USD 1 trillion economy, says Finance Minister Khanna

The budget's focus is expected to be on infrastructure, youth employment, and women's empowerment.

Akshit Tyagi Edited By: Akshit Tyagi New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2024 11:23 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP Budget LIVE: The budget session for 2024-25 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence today. The Yogi government is expected to allot funds for building three to four new industrial corridors along with an expansion plan for Lucknow Metro. The government is also likely to allot funds for Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj Metro projects. There might be a special focus on preparations for Kumbh and the development of religious places like Ayodhya and Kashi. Earlier, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said that the budget is a document of restoration of ancient cultural glory in the state as well as following all the modern parameters of development.

  • Feb 05, 2024 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Akshit Tyagi

    "PM Modi has implemented the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas": Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna

    "PM Modi has implemented the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, and our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers, and the poor," said Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

  • Feb 05, 2024 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Akshit Tyagi

    Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the budget in Vidhan Sabha

    Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the budget in Vidhan Sabha, Lucknow.

  • Feb 05, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Akshit Tyagi

    CM Yogi Adityanath, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna arrive

    Uttar Pradesh Budget 2024-25: UP CM Yogi Adityanath and state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna arrive at the Assembly.

