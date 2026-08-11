From janeu to non-veg food: What Ram Temple CEO candidates were asked in interview

Ayodhya:

Three former IAS officers, a former IPS officer and four retired military officers were among those interviewed on Tuesday (August 11) for the post of the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, sources said. The candidates were questioned about their religious practices, as well as their vision and plans for the development and management of the Ram temple.

What CEO candidates were asked in the interview?

The interviews, which lasted around 40 to 50 minutes each, included questions about the applicants' faith in Lord Ram and their adherence to Hindu religious practices, sources said.

Candidates were asked whether they wore a braid or a 'janeu' (sacred thread), whether they were vegetarian or non-vegetarian, and whether they consumed alcohol or were teetotallers. They were also questioned about whether they considered themselves 'hardline Hindus' or believers, and whether they followed traditional attire according to Hindu religious practices.

The candidates were also asked about their leadership abilities, religious and social engagement, and their vision and proposed work plan for the Ram temple, according to the sources.

8 candidates interviewed

Only eight of the 18 shortlisted candidates were interviewed on the first day, with the interview process now expected to continue for four more days instead of the two days initially planned, sources said.

The Trust decided to appoint a full-time chief executive officer (CEO) following the alleged embezzlement of donations made for the Ram temple

According to a senior functionary of the Trust, all the 18 candidates, shortlisted from 5,200 applicants, reached Ayodhya on Monday night and stayed at various locations in the temple town as suggested by the Trust.

Former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former Jaunpur district magistrate Dinesh Chandra were among those interviewed on Tuesday, while former IAS officers Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Sameer Pandaya are also in the race, the sources said.

Interviews being conducted behind closed doors

The interviews are being conducted behind closed doors at the Green House in the Ram temple complex, sources said. Before the interviews, the candidates were taken on a tour of the entire temple complex. They reached the complex around 9 am, with the interview process beginning at 10 am, the sources added.

"Each candidate had forwarded his arrival schedule at the Ayodhya airport. They were picked up by people appointed by the Trust. From the airport, they were taken to the different locations in separate vehicles," a source said.

"The candidates have been instructed not to interact with the media. After the interview is over, all of them will be taken back to the Ayodhya airport to board a flight to New Delhi. From Delhi, they will board flights to their respective destinations," the source added.

The 18 candidates also include former senior position holders of temples in South India, according to the sources.

The three-member selection committee landed in Ayodhya Monday night for the screening.

From the 18 applicants, it will zero in on three names for the Trust to make the final call.

The selection panel comprises former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd), and Suresh Haware.

The allegations of embezzlement of Ram temple donations have led to scrutiny of the Trust's financial management, even as eight accused have been arrested in the case while three officials, including Trust's former general secretary Champat Rai, stepped down from their posts.

(With PTI inputs)

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