UP: Friday namaz at Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid rescheduled on March 14 due to Holi | Check new timing Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

In view of the upcoming Holi celebrations, the Friday prayers (namaz) at the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid on March 14 will now be held at 2:30 pm, announced mosque president Zafar Ali on Wednesday. He also informed that painting and renovation work of the mosque premises will begin from Thursday. The decision to reschedule the prayer timing has been taken to maintain peace and harmony during the festival, ensuring smooth movement for both devotees and the public, he said. The mosque committee, along with local authorities, is coordinating closely to avoid any inconvenience.

Speaking to reporters, Ali urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere. He advised people to avoid areas where Holi colours are being played and cautioned against the actions of miscreants, emphasising that such elements exist in every community.

Regarding the administration's move to cover mosques with tarpaulin, Ali welcomed the decision, stating that it was a positive step. He noted that mosques had been covered similarly in previous years. This year too, the administration and police have taken similar precautions, he added.

'Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm'

Earlier on March 7, a senior police official of Sambhal said Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in the city, adding that seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival. The new directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Holi 2025: Date

Holi falls on different dates every year, primarily determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the historic festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025, while the day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Thursday, March 13. It's a day to rejoice in the arrival of spring, bid farewell to winter, and strengthen bonds of friendship and love through the playful throwing of colours.

